Regina M. Stateczny, of Edinboro, passed peacefully, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Her family was blessed to have a mother of deep faith, selfless family devotion, and a strong life spirit.
Regina was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on September 2, 1934, to Marya and Kazmier Tolkacz. She raised her family in Alden, N.Y., but moved to Edinboro to be near her daughter and family upon retiring.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Matthew J. Stateczny; son-in-law, Michael W. Bond; brothers, John, Joseph and Francis; and sisters, Clair Zloty, Alice Post and Ann Blair.
Regina will be greatly missed by her children, Susan Stateczny and Karen Bond, of Edinboro and Michael J. Stateczny (Sylvia Knoerzer), of Chicago; and grandchildren, Nathan and Meagan Bond and Niklas and Analena Stateczny. Also surviving are sisters, Dorothy Kropski and Mary Crowe (Edward).
Per Regina's wishes, no calling hours will be held. A memorial service to celebrate Regina's life will take place on April 12, 2019 at 4 p.m., at St. Augustine of Canterbury, 427 West Plum Street, in Edinboro, with Rev. Dr. David Fulford officiating.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019