|
|
Rena F. (Hunt) Furman, age 62, of Wimauma, Florida, formally of Ripley, N.Y., died unexpectedly, at her home, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Westfield, N.Y., on January 7, 1957, to Rita Cook and the late Charles Hunt.
Rena worked for Better Baked Foods of North East for a few years before moving to Florida. She then worked at Walmart for over 20 years. Rena loved to take cruises, shop for shoes, and play games on her tablet. She will be missed by her family, friends, and her bulldogs, Oliver and Sophie.
Besides her father, Rena was preceded in death by her daughter, Carice Dunlap; stepson, Steven Furman Jr; granddaughter, Madison Dunlap; brothers-in-law, Wayne Babcock and Brian Furman.
Along with her mother, Rena is survived by her husband, Steven Furman; her sons, William (Gina) Dunlap, and Ryan Austin; daughter, Heidi (Chris) Dunlap; stepson, Bob Furman; her siblings, Sue Babcock, Dan (Debbie) Hunt, David (Catherine) Hunt, Evonne Hunt, Robert (Dawn) Hunt, Charles (Jana) Hunt, and Karen Hunt; her grandchildren, Trenten and Devin Lindstrom, and Andrew and Hailey Dunlap; and sister-in-law, Diane (Ron) Ringer; as well as several nieces, nephews, and her extended family at Walmart in Wimauma, Florida.
A memorial is being held for Rena at the fire hall in Ripley, located at 11 S. State Street, Ripley, N.Y., on Saturday, December 21st from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Come join Rena's friends and family to celebrate her life.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 20, 2019