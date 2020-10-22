Renae J. (Hayes) Marinelli, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Her parents, the late Rutherford B. and Violet Hayes, gave birth to her on April 5, 1956, in Erie, Pa.
Renae was a lifelong Erie resident, and graduated from Academy High School in 1974. In her childhood, she spent 12 years as a student at Long's School of Dance. Following high school, she worked for Erie Technological Products and later from 1981-2000 as an Erie area Realtor. Renae participated as a volunteer for the Special Olympics, girl scouts and other school programs. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and cooking. Most importantly, she was a great mother that cherished the time spent with her family.
Renae is survived by her husband of 46 years, Donald J. Marinelli, Jr., a daughter, Melissa M. Haft (Brian), a son, Matt A. Marinelli and her loving granddaughter, Breonna Haft. Also surviving are her siblings, Wyola Fehr, Carolyn Parker, Darrell Hayes, and Eileen Godfrey.
Friends are invited to call at Quinn Funeral Home, West, 9th and Liberty St., on Friday, October 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend funeral services Saturday, October 24th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach St., Erie. Those who wish to attend virtually can do so live stream on YouTube; search (St. John's Erie). All CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing, must be observed. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to the Special Olympics PA Erie, c/o Anna Brink, Strong Vincent High School, 1330 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16502.
