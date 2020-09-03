Renae V. Hicks, 64, of Erie, Pa., passed away at Golden Living Center Western Reserve, Erie, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after an extended and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 11, 1956 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Ruth Moffett. She was raised by her adoptive parents, the late John and Emma Hicks.
Renae attended Penn Elementary School and East High School and in her youth, grew up attending the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Renae was well known and worked security at many locations around the city of Erie. She enjoyed her cars and was a Cleveland Browns fan. She had a unique sense of humor and would always make you laugh. She never gave up her faith in God.
In addition to her parents, Renae was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lucille Sims, her grandfather, Samuel Moffett, her uncles, Julius Moffett and Samuel Moffett, Jr., her aunt, Shirley Arrington and her brothers, Steve Burton and John Hayes.
Survivors include sisters, Patricia Keyes, of Atlanta, Ga. and Latonya Walker, of Erie, Pa., brothers, Rudy Moffett (Tracy), of Oceanside, Calif., Allen Moffett, of San Antonio, Texas and Kevin Moffett, of Erie, Pa., and uncle, Eddie Moffett, of Laurel, Miss. She is further survived by six nieces, five nephews and seven great-nephews and great-nieces, along with many cousins. Additional survivors include her close friend, Tabitha Hayes, her nephew, Michael Neavins, her cousin, Roy Spearman and several other friends and people in her life that she considered as family.
Renae will be missed and her memories will be cherished and remembered in our hearts forever.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Erie County Memorial Gardens, 7880 Edinboro Road, Erie, PA 16509. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2118 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.