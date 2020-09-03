1/1
Renae V. Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renae V. Hicks, 64, of Erie, Pa., passed away at Golden Living Center Western Reserve, Erie, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after an extended and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 11, 1956 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Ruth Moffett. She was raised by her adoptive parents, the late John and Emma Hicks.

Renae attended Penn Elementary School and East High School and in her youth, grew up attending the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Renae was well known and worked security at many locations around the city of Erie. She enjoyed her cars and was a Cleveland Browns fan. She had a unique sense of humor and would always make you laugh. She never gave up her faith in God.

In addition to her parents, Renae was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lucille Sims, her grandfather, Samuel Moffett, her uncles, Julius Moffett and Samuel Moffett, Jr., her aunt, Shirley Arrington and her brothers, Steve Burton and John Hayes.

Survivors include sisters, Patricia Keyes, of Atlanta, Ga. and Latonya Walker, of Erie, Pa., brothers, Rudy Moffett (Tracy), of Oceanside, Calif., Allen Moffett, of San Antonio, Texas and Kevin Moffett, of Erie, Pa., and uncle, Eddie Moffett, of Laurel, Miss. She is further survived by six nieces, five nephews and seven great-nephews and great-nieces, along with many cousins. Additional survivors include her close friend, Tabitha Hayes, her nephew, Michael Neavins, her cousin, Roy Spearman and several other friends and people in her life that she considered as family.

Renae will be missed and her memories will be cherished and remembered in our hearts forever.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Erie County Memorial Gardens, 7880 Edinboro Road, Erie, PA 16509. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2118 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Erie County Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved