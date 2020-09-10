Reva Baker was born in Edinboro, on July 2, 1930, the daughter of the late Herman and Jessie Werren. On September 7, 2020, God sent his angels to Manchester Commons to bring her to her eternal home.
Reva graduated from Edinboro High School in 1948. In December of that same year, she married Harold Baker. After the passing of her beloved husband in 1983, Reva continued to make her home in Edinboro. For more than forty years she provided day care at her residence on Brookview Drive. She created a loving home for her family and the children who were entrusted to her care. In later years, she continued to care for children at Boro Babies in Edinboro. Caring for babies and children was one of the greatest passions and joys of her adult life, and she formed many lasting relationships with their families in and around Edinboro. When she was not busy caring for others, she enjoyed live country music, dancing, camping with family and friends, watching and feeding wild birds, gardening, and holiday decorating.
She was a member of Table of Grace United Methodist Church in Erie. Reva and her cherished companion, Walter Lechefsky, were past members of the Edinboro-McKean VFW Club and the Girard American Legion. They enjoyed seeing and socializing with friends and acquaintances. Reva and Walter relocated to Lake City, Pa. several years ago, until their move to Manchester Commons in Fairview Township. They often made short trips to enjoy the beauty of Lake Erie, and made occasional visits to Walt's family in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Idaho.
In addition to her husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Oakes in 2011.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (Richard) Durst of Erie; a son, Randy (Luanne) Baker of Cambridge Springs; a sister, Barbara (Raymond) Lasher of Cranesville; two granddaughters, Kristy (Adam) Fetty, and Kelli (Quillan) Wise; two step-grandchildren, Eric (Barb) Durst, and Angela Blasco; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Abigail Fetty; three step-great-grandchildren, Ryan Durst, Ali (Rodd) Furlough, and Samantha Blasco; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Manchester Commons and AsceraCare Hospice for their loving care of our precious Reva.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A service will follow there at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Donnie Blystone officiating.
Burial of ashes will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Table of Grace United Methodist Church, 2113 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, or AsceraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
