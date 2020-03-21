Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ripley Fire Hall
11 S. State St
Ripley, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Boozel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex L. Boozel


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex L. Boozel Obituary
Rex L. Boozel, age 50, of 640 East 13th Street, Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, last Saturday, March 14, 2020.

He was born August 5, 1969, the youngest child of Willis N. Boozel and Rosalee Perkins Boozel.

Rex worked at Walmart in Erie, Pa.

He enjoyed working on cars, shooting pool, and spending time with family and friends. Rex also liked helping family and friends anyway he could.

He is survived by: his girlfriend, Denise Golden, her children, and their grandchildren Makeyla and Mia; his wife, Deanna J. Boozel, and their three children: Michael J. Boozel, Alyssa M. Boozel (Joshua) Winslow, and Krystal L. Boozel; their four grandchildren: Ryan J. Sanford, Jeminy L. Houser, Cambria Winslow, and Gabriel Black; two brothers: Darrell Boozel and Will Boozel and his wife and children; his sister, Renee Star Barnette and her children and his other mom, Hazel Boozel; his other sisters, Dawn Bullock and her husband John and their children; his sister, Rosetta Golden and her children; his sister, Irene Williams and her family; his sister, Doreen Golden and her family, and his youngest sister, Teresa Golden and her family; and many nieces and nephew.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

A celebration of Rex's life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Ripley Fire Hall, 11 S. State St., Ripley, N.Y. from 2-5 p.m. All are welcomed. Arrangements are by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home, Clymer, New York.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -