|
|
Rex L. Boozel, age 50, of 640 East 13th Street, Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, last Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was born August 5, 1969, the youngest child of Willis N. Boozel and Rosalee Perkins Boozel.
Rex worked at Walmart in Erie, Pa.
He enjoyed working on cars, shooting pool, and spending time with family and friends. Rex also liked helping family and friends anyway he could.
He is survived by: his girlfriend, Denise Golden, her children, and their grandchildren Makeyla and Mia; his wife, Deanna J. Boozel, and their three children: Michael J. Boozel, Alyssa M. Boozel (Joshua) Winslow, and Krystal L. Boozel; their four grandchildren: Ryan J. Sanford, Jeminy L. Houser, Cambria Winslow, and Gabriel Black; two brothers: Darrell Boozel and Will Boozel and his wife and children; his sister, Renee Star Barnette and her children and his other mom, Hazel Boozel; his other sisters, Dawn Bullock and her husband John and their children; his sister, Rosetta Golden and her children; his sister, Irene Williams and her family; his sister, Doreen Golden and her family, and his youngest sister, Teresa Golden and her family; and many nieces and nephew.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
A celebration of Rex's life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Ripley Fire Hall, 11 S. State St., Ripley, N.Y. from 2-5 p.m. All are welcomed. Arrangements are by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home, Clymer, New York.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2020