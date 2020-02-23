|
|
Rexford "Rex" E. Docter, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born in Rockdale Township, Cambridge Springs, Pa., on July 4, 1936, a son of the late Rex and Georgia Daniels Docter.
Rex was a 1956 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School. He worked for Kondu Corporation, retiring in 1999 after 42 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and long car rides. He also liked horses and wrestling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Ives Docter, a sister, Gloria Hatheway and three brothers, Wilbur Docter, Kenneth Docter and his twin-brother, George R. Docter.
He is survived by three sons, David E. Docter (Pauline), Darrell L. Docter and Stanley B. Docter (companion, Kathy Rouse), all of Erie, and a daughter, Lynn A. Drake (David) of Girard. He is further survived by four grandchildren, including a grandson, David Docter Jr. of Erie and a granddaughter, Heather Jude (Ollie) of Sharon, Pa., and three great-grandchildren, Yousif Jude, Arinna Jude and Calrissa Docter.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Wednesday, February 26th, from 5 until 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Thursday, February 27th, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Harry Johns, III officiating.
Interment will be in Sterrettania Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020