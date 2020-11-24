Rhea J. Laughner Rick, 87, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, following a lengthy battle with dementia.
She was born on June 13, 1933, in Cranberry Twp., Pa., daughter of the late Judd and Mary Algoe Laughner.
Rhea is survived by her husband, Edward Rick. The couple fell in love as teenagers and spent nearly 70 years together as husband and wife. All who knew them knew that the love they shared was truly unconditional.
Rhea was a devoted wife and found great joy in taking care of him, their family and their home. In the latter years, Ed lovingly took care of her and was always by her side, right up until her passing.
She is further survived by one daughter, Dania (Terry) Watson; one son, Mike (Arlene) Rick; four grandchildren, Melissa Grudi, Amy (Josh) Bradley, Jeff (Steph) Rick and Pam (Brian) Palotas; 12 great- grandchildren; one sister, Janny (Bill) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Lucille Laughner; one brother, Donald Laughner; and two sisters, Nancy Ropelewski and Barbara Bobango.
Rhea was patient, loving and always put the needs of her family first. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her love was felt in all that she did whether it was sitting in the stands cheering, cooking up a favorite meal or baking a special treat. She gave selflessly to everyone. Rhea will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.
A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family with interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyville Baptist Church, 3509 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510 or the Erie City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
