Rhea L. Akerly, 85, passed away peacefully, on Sunday April 7, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on April 9, 1933, in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Anson Edgar Boring, Sr and Elsie Grace Riddell.
Rhea was co-owner, Vice President, and backbone of American Biodiesel, which she ran alongside her husband of 52 years, Leon Frederick Akerly.
Rhea was a very giving, compassionate, and kind person to everyone in need, especially her family and close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles C. Boring, Anson E. Boring, Jr., Hugh M. Boring, and Ronald C. Boring; her sisters, Letty J. Wandless, Wanda A. Clawson, and Neva Davis; two grandsons, Damon Akerly and Matthew J. Schuler; and two great-grandchildren, Hayley R. McMillen and Zachary L. Kaday.
Besides her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Cheryl A. Mook (Richard), Carolyn E. Schuler, Karen S. Pannutti, and Marni L. Alward (John); a son, Leon Frederick Akerly, II; three sisters, Barbara L. Cyparski, Donna L. DeAndrea, and Jacquline R. Hiner; and twelve grandchildren who were all close to her, Jennifer L. Sisco, Stephanie L. Turner, Eric W. Robinson, Michael A. Schuler, Ryan R. Mook, Dustin M. Mook, Jeffrey T. Mook, Daniel J. Butler, Jeremy P. Maas, Corey A. Thompson, Chase M. Akerly, and Megan R. Akerly. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, Erie, Pa., on Friday April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Rev. David Roach. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019