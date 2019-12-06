|
|
Rhea Mae Friedt Lilley, 96, formerly of Union City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community, Conneautville. She was born on April 7, 1923, in Rittman, Ohio, a daughter of Howard Friedt and Edward and Ida Kurtz Friedt Short.
She married William Lilley.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Rhea was employed at Edge of Town Restaurant, Union City Depot, and at a nursing home in Union City.
She enjoyed cross-stitching, traveling, spending time with her large family, and collecting porcelain dolls. Her life was filed with gracious kindness, an upbeat personality, and beautiful smile.
Rhea is survived by three sons, Roger E. Lilley of Erie, William C. Lilley of Meadville, and Richard L. Lilley of Meadville; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Glenda Short and Betty Borer and his husband Richard, all of Ozark, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years; parents; and three daughters, Marlene Gilbert Prenatt, Theresa Lilley, and Sandra Lilley.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, December 12th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lea Guiney, officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
Please share a memory, condolence, or order flowers for the family on Rhea's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019