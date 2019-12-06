Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhea Lilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhea Mae Friedt Lilley


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhea Mae Friedt Lilley Obituary
Rhea Mae Friedt Lilley, 96, formerly of Union City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community, Conneautville. She was born on April 7, 1923, in Rittman, Ohio, a daughter of Howard Friedt and Edward and Ida Kurtz Friedt Short.

She married William Lilley.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Rhea was employed at Edge of Town Restaurant, Union City Depot, and at a nursing home in Union City.

She enjoyed cross-stitching, traveling, spending time with her large family, and collecting porcelain dolls. Her life was filed with gracious kindness, an upbeat personality, and beautiful smile.

Rhea is survived by three sons, Roger E. Lilley of Erie, William C. Lilley of Meadville, and Richard L. Lilley of Meadville; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Glenda Short and Betty Borer and his husband Richard, all of Ozark, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years; parents; and three daughters, Marlene Gilbert Prenatt, Theresa Lilley, and Sandra Lilley.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, December 12th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lea Guiney, officiating.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.

Please share a memory, condolence, or order flowers for the family on Rhea's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -