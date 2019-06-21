Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Wattsburg Fairground
Rhonda Ann (Deist) Beduhn


Rhonda Ann (Deist) Beduhn, 47, of Geneva, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 16th, 2019. She was born on December 11th, 1971, in Erie, Pa., daughter of Ann Tomek and Ronald Deist.

She is survived by a son and a daughter, Thomas Ayers and Maggie Hildum, two brothers and a sister, Marc Deist, Michael Tomek, and Allison Tomek, two grandchildren, and two nieces.

She was preceded in by death for her son, Stephen Hildum and her grandson, Gabriel Lyons.

Friends and family are invited to attend her celebration of life at Wattsburg Fairground, at the lowes building, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22nd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.facebook.com/tayersphoto and https://www.facebook.com/marc.deist.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 21, 2019
