Rhonda Charissee Lofton-Johnson went home to be with God on September 5, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1965 in Erie, Pa., to RC Lofton and the late Eva Nell Williams.
She was a graduate of Academy High School in 1984. She loved to cook, do word puzzles, and was very active in her church. She loved all of her grandchildren dearly. She owned her own in-home childcare service for many years. She was truly a one-of-a-kind beauty who could light up any room. She had a beautiful soul and will be missed by all of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Eva Nell Williams and stepfather LeeMar Jones, Sr., brother Robert Charles Lofton, granddaughter Dejaree Marie Lofton, two aunts Jewell Lyons and Ophelia Williams, uncle James Williams, and maternal grandparents John "JD" Williams and Emma Simmons Williams.
She is survived by her husband Randall Johnson and seven children: four sons Antonio Dupree (Melissa) Lofton, DaShawn Dariel Lofton, Robert "Charles" Lofton and Leonard Lee Johnson, three daughters Shayla Charissee Lofton, Kanisha Ene' Beason and Lil' Rhonda Charissee Johnson, her first granddaughter ShaTara Sharise Lofton, whom she helped raise, her favorite aunt, Louise Williams, two brothers, three sisters, 19 grandchildren, and many more family and friends.
Loved ones, friends, and guests are invited to Rhonda's visitation at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 E. 21st St., Erie, PA 16503, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery. Please go online and sign the guestbook to support the family.
Arrangements were respectfully handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019