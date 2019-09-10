Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church
155 E. 21st St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church
55 E. 21st St,
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Lofton-Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Charissee Lofton-Johnson


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda Charissee Lofton-Johnson Obituary
Rhonda Charissee Lofton-Johnson went home to be with God on September 5, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1965 in Erie, Pa., to RC Lofton and the late Eva Nell Williams.

She was a graduate of Academy High School in 1984. She loved to cook, do word puzzles, and was very active in her church. She loved all of her grandchildren dearly. She owned her own in-home childcare service for many years. She was truly a one-of-a-kind beauty who could light up any room. She had a beautiful soul and will be missed by all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Eva Nell Williams and stepfather LeeMar Jones, Sr., brother Robert Charles Lofton, granddaughter Dejaree Marie Lofton, two aunts Jewell Lyons and Ophelia Williams, uncle James Williams, and maternal grandparents John "JD" Williams and Emma Simmons Williams.

She is survived by her husband Randall Johnson and seven children: four sons Antonio Dupree (Melissa) Lofton, DaShawn Dariel Lofton, Robert "Charles" Lofton and Leonard Lee Johnson, three daughters Shayla Charissee Lofton, Kanisha Ene' Beason and Lil' Rhonda Charissee Johnson, her first granddaughter ShaTara Sharise Lofton, whom she helped raise, her favorite aunt, Louise Williams, two brothers, three sisters, 19 grandchildren, and many more family and friends.

Loved ones, friends, and guests are invited to Rhonda's visitation at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 E. 21st St., Erie, PA 16503, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery. Please go online and sign the guestbook to support the family.

Arrangements were respectfully handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now