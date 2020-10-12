Richard A. Blood, 77, passed away peacefully at 10:32 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Crawford County Care Facility in Saegertown, Pa.
Born on August 22, 1943 to Jess "Jack" and Agnes (Moore) Blood, Richard would go on to graduate from Northwestern High School and serve in the United States Air Force.
After being honorably discharged in 1964, he went on to work for MRI as a Millrite until his retirement. Richard spent his days outside of work helping others as a member of the Albion Masonic Lodge and an active member of the Albion Fair Board. He had a special place in his heart for the "Biggest Little Fair Around," where he served as Second President, Draft Horse barn chairman, and judge. In his little free time, Richard owned a dairy farm along with both draft and saddle horses, which he enjoyed showing with his family.
Survivors include his wife Dolores (Eddy) Blood, whom he married June 21, 1969; children Gayle (Chad) Edwards of West Springfield, Pa. and Carol (fiancé James Fair) Jones of Utica, Pa.; stepchildren Daniel (Bonnie) Peters of Conneaut, Dora Peters of Conneaut, and Roxane (Glen) Whitney; four grandchildren and 14 step-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy (David) Pugh of Girard, Pa. and Karen (Kurt) Kibler of Cranesville, Pa.; and daughter-in-law Kimberly Peters of Conneaut.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son Kenneth Peters.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Girard Alliance Church at 229 Rice Ave., Girard, Pa. Family will receive friends with open arms from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Albion Masonic Hall or the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements have been entrusted to Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center at 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio.
