Richard "Rick" A. Burkett, age 61, of Erie, Pa., formerly of North Tonawanda, N.Y., passed away July 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald G. and Hazel R. (Durnell) Burkett.
He is survived by his children Brandon of Erie, Pa., Justin of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Brianna of Gainesville, Ga., siblings David Burkett (Anne) of Selah, Wash., Jeri Mikosz (Ben) of Spring Hill, Fla., Michael Burkett (Cindy) of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Judi Moeller (Tim) of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Steven Burkett (Kathy) of Palm Coast, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
Rick's passion and life work was in the auto industry with positions ranging from auto tech, GM of Midas stores in Western New York and Erie, Pa., to a Midas franchise owner. He was currently a service writer for Hallman Auto Group. Rick loved the outdoors – gardening, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling with family and friends. He was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.
Per Rick's request, the arrangements will be private for family only. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019