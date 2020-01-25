|
|
Always and Forever Remembered in Our Hearts
Major Richard A Carr Sr., Richard A. Carr Sr., Richard Allen Carr, "Dick" Carr, Major Richard A. Carr Sr. passed away at his home in sunny Florida, on January 9, 2020. He lived an exciting fulfilled life to the age of 87.
Complications of the Parkinson's disease and Agent Orange Syndrome contributed to his passing. Carr was in his son's care for most of his senior years (Christopher A. Carr) enjoying life and happiness. Carr's only request was to pass at home with his family, and his wishes were honored.
Richard A. Carr was born June 30, 1932, in Albion, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Harry L. Carr and Esther K. Wing.
His adored siblings are Dorothy Lawrence and Dennis D. Carr residing in Albion, Pennsylvania. Joining the family tree: stepfather Frank Ward Hambry of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, and stepsiblings Elizabeth Hambry Howard and Douglas Hambry.
Carr graduated from Albion High School and would move on to join the United States Air Force for 22 ½ years. In his final years of service to this great county, he became a ranking Officer (Major), touring the Vietnam War as a Commanding Navigator. During the early years of service, he would marry his high school sweet heart, Norma Jane Dodge, of Albion, Pennsylvania. They had six adored children, Daniel, Darrell, Kimberly, Kelly, Christopher, and Richard Jr. After the service, he would move on to Iowa, Missouri, and then Cape Coral, Florida. Carr kept busy in Florida, building homes, managing businesses, and keeping up with his kids and grandkids. He loved the warmth of sunny Florida and enjoyed many years with wife Norma, doing anything and everything. Many years later they would move close to their son's country setting in LaBelle, Florida, where Carr felt peace and happiness. He would tell his son all the time, "this is where my journey ends." He loved to sit and share stories, and ponder on all of his accomplishments and travels. In his final years, he would take the job of managing his loving and adored grand kids, Nicholas and Carson.
He is survived by his son Darrel, daughter Kimberly (Tim), son Christopher (Lindsay), son Richard Jr., and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Major Richard A. Carr lived an exciting and blessed loved life. He was strong, caring, patient, giving, and generous. He was a true model of a man. He loved his family. He loved his wife. He loved his life. He loved his country.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 25, 2020