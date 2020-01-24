Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William D. Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM
William D. Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA
Richard A. Daniels


1941 - 2020
Richard A. Daniels Obituary
Richard A. Daniels, age 78, of North East, passed away on Monday, January 20th, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on January 31, 1941, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late William and Mary Daniels.

He enjoyed playing bingo, watching old Western movies, collecting watches, and laughing with friends.

Richard is survived by his close friends Sam and Diana of North East.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 4 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 6 p.m. Officiating the service will be Father Thomas Brooks. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Church, 136 West Main St., North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020
