Richard A. Hudy, 67, a resident of Andover Village Skilled Nursing & Rehab, Andover, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020.
He was born May 1, 1953, in Erie, Pa., a son of Marilyn (Gray) Hudy of Girard and the late Edward Hudy.
He was raised in Girard and graduated from Girard High School in 1971. During high school he was also certified in welding and Industrial Electricity at Erie County Technical School.
Richard began his employment with Bucyrus-Erie Corp., where he worked in the Plate & Weld Department. He later moved to Willoughby, Ohio and began employment with Lincoln Electric Company in Cleveland as a welder and electrician for seventeen years, until he became ill and disabled.
During his younger years Richard enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycles. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.
In addition to his mother, Marilyn, Richard is survived by two daughters, Stacy (Hudy) Whaley (Randy) of Notasulga, Ala. and Katherine Hudy of Mentor-on-Lake, Ohio; a brother, Robin Hudy (Edith) of Mentor-on-Lake, Ohio; and a sister, Kristine Miller (Mitchell) of Clemmons, N.C.; grandsons, Grayson Kilgore and Anthony Mosby; niece, Kara Miller of Wilton Manors, Fla.; nephew, Matthew Miller (Melody); and great-nephew, Emerson Miller of High Point, N.C.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at St. James Cemetery, Crossingville, with Rev. Scott Detisch, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard officiating. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc., Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Andover Village, 486 S. Main St., Andover, OH 44003,
Harbor Light Hospice, 677 H Alpha Drive, Highland Heights, OH 44143, or to a charity of your choice
.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Andover Village for the care they provided over the past 28 years, as well as the special care given to Richard the last four years by Harbor Light Hospice nurses and aides.
.
.