Richard A. Mason, 88, of Danner Dr., Union City, Pa., died Saturday November 23, 2019 at his home. He was born September 26, 1931, in Warren, Pa., a son of the late Chandler L. and Marion A. Brundage Mason.
Richard was raised and educated in Spring Creek and graduated from Youngsville High School in 1949. He worked for Dairylea while he was in high school and continued there after graduation. In 1952, Richard enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea as a Military Police. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to Spring Creek. Richard then resumed working at Dairylea where he has worked his entire life. He was Plant Manager, Inspector, Division Manager and retired as Regional Manager in 1995. He continued on as a part-time consultant for Dairylea. Richard also owned and operated Canadohta Lake Roller Rink from 1961 to 1989.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Corry and served on the church council. Richard was also a member of the American Legion in Union City, Union City Moose Club and was very active in the Lions Club. He was an avid golfing, enjoyed boating on Canadohta Lake, was an a staunch Steelers fan and loved vacationing in North Myrtle Beach.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Robatzen Mason in 1986; a daughter, Amy Mason in 1982; a sister, Esther Greeley in 2011; and a brother, Donald Mason in 2018.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Jo Robinson Mason, whom he married June 7, 1996 in Corry, Pa.; a daughter, Melissa Olowinski and her husband Steve of Erie, Pa.; two sons, Richard Mason and his wife Sharon of Harmonsburg, Pa., and Andrew Mason and his wife Tina of Union City, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Brenda Grus and her husband Dave of Freedom, Pa.; and a stepson, Rodney Puckly and his wife Alisa of Corry, Pa.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Chandler Mason, Celeste (Drew) Hinshaw, Cassandra (Tony) Wienczkowski, Kirsten Olowinski, Casimir Olowinski and Steven Olowinski; two step-grandchildren Zackery Puckly and Joseph ( Rebecca) Puckly as well as many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 E. South St., Corry, Pa., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 11 a.m. Rev. Brian Eiss will officiate.
Burial will be in Westview Cemetery, Starbrick, Pa.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 E. South St., Corry, PA 16407 or the Corry Historical Museum, 945 Mead Avenue, Corry, PA 16407.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019