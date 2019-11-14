|
Richard A. "Dick" Niebauer, 72, of Lake City, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home, following an extended illness.
He was born in Erie, on November 22, 1946, a son of the late Anthony S. and Lucille S. (Luthringer) Niebauer.
Dick graduated from Tech Memorial High School in Erie. Following high school, he immediately went to work for the Lord Corporation and consecutively worked at Erie Sand & Gravel. He had been employed at the Lord Corporation as a machinist, technician and supervisor, retiring following 43 years of service with the company.
Dick was a longtime member and supporter of the Lake City Fire Company. There he was former Chief, Assistant Chief and held various other positions as an officer. He had been an active member since 1977 and was also Chairman of the Lake City Fire Company Carnival. One of his greatest joys was taking care of the facilities and apparatus for the Fire Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen M. Niebauer on December 24, 2002, whom he married on September 12, 1970.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his daughter, Keri M. Mayes (Darrin); two sons, Chris A. Niebauer (Jamie) and Thomas G. Niebauer (Michelle); a sister, Patricia Bablak; a sister-in-law, Cynthia Brown; his grandchildren, Tori Mayes, Tyler Mayes, Sr. Airman Derek Niebauer (USAF), Shane Niebauer, David Niebauer, and Nicholas Niebauer; a niece; nephew; and several cousins.
Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard. A prayer service will be held there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 101 Olin Ave., Girard.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Co., 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423.
Dick's family would like to express their gratitude for the assistance and compassion of Lakeland Hospice following his recent illness.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019