Richard A. Pastore, age 64, of Millcreek, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 23, 1955 in Erie, Pa., son of Donald and Janice L. (Shorts) Pastore.
He was a 1973 McDowell High School graduate. After high school he attended Gannon University. Richard was employed as a field superintendent for Pastore Builders. He was an avid car enthusiast, owning a Ford Shelby Super Snake, and was also a weightlifter. As a young man he enjoyed horseback riding with his beloved horse George. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and loved to travel.
He was hardworking, kind, generous and very loved by those who knew him. He will be sadly missed by family and friends as he reunites with his best friend and brother, Donny.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald C. Pastore. Besides his parents, Donald and Janice, he is survived by two sisters, Mary Doyle and her husband, Dan and Colleen Pastore both of Erie; two nieces, Maria and Elena Doyle; three children, Patrick MacDonald, Scott Pastore and Selena Pastore; a longtime companion, Dolly Hu; his dog, Teddy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020