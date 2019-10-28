Home

Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
(814) 899-7611
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary R. C. Church
Richard A. Podbielski


1954 - 2019
Richard A. Podbielski Obituary
Richard A. Podbielski, age 65, of Harborcreek Township, Pa., passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, due to injuries sustained from an accidental fall.

He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 20, 1954, a son of the late Alfonse and Stella Curlowicz Podbielski.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela M. Bogdanski Podbielski, his three children, Rick Podbielski and his wife Angie of Harborcreek Township, Scott Podbielski of Harborcreek Township, and Sara Podbielski of Rosmalen, the Netherlands, three beloved grandchildren, Ellie, Mya and Grant Podbielski, and his sister, Joanne Fritz and her husband David of Harrisburg, Pa. Two nephews and several cousins also survive.

Richard retired from Erie Insurance in 2018 after 33 years of service.

He was a lifetime member of Mt. Calvary R. C. Church, where he was very active.

He loved boating, downhill skiing and playing Bocci. Richard enjoyed rebuilding cars, and was an avid outdoorsman and an all around handyman. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Richard was a kind, patient and loving man, always having a smile on his face.

Friends may call at the G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Ave., Lawrence Park, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at Mt. Calvary R. C. Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be private in St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501, or to the ANNA Shelter 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2019
