On Monday, April 22, 2019, Richard A. "Dick" Zemanek, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 73. He was born in Erie, Pa., on September 28, 1945, a son of the late Anthony A. and Bertha (Chizmadia) Zemanek. He married Virginia A. Thoreson on November 22, 1969, and they enjoyed 50 years together.
Dick bravely served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and he drew a great sense of pride from sacrificing for his country and fellow man. He wore his trademark Vietnam Veteran baseball caps with a true sense of dignity and humility. A lifelong resident of Erie, Dick was a dedicated employee at General Electric until his retirement after 33 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and his Hometown, where he spent his days with Ginny dining and bargain hunting.
Dick had a special caring way with animals, and he dearly loved his many pugs and cats that blessed his life over the years. He also thoroughly enjoyed talking and meeting people whom he met in his bowling leagues and through years of playing team softball. Dick was a lifetime member of the Millcreek American Legion Post 773, the VFW Post 470, the Slovak National Club, and the Siebenbuerger Club.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia A. (Thoreson) Zemanek; three children, Jenette Evankovich, Richard "Rick" A. Zemanek II (Marcy) both of Erie, Andrea Mosconi (Kyler) of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Marguerite Suprynowicz (Tony) of Erie; 12 grandchildren: five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave Branch, 845 E. 38th Street on Thursday April 25 from 10:30 a.m. until time of a funeral service at noon with Pastor Jack McClintock officiating. Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St. Erie, PA 16511 or The Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th St. Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
