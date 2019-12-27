|
|
Richard Aaron McStraw, 81, of Findlay, passed away at 6:45 p.m., on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Birchaven in Findlay, Ohio. He was born on February 7, 1938, in Warren, Pennsylvania, to the late Ernest Lee and Martha Josephine (Fish) McStraw.
On May 18, 1975, Richard married Georgia Campbell, and she preceded him in death on May 27, 2016.
Richard is survived by his son, Timothy (Jodi) McStraw of McComb; stepson, Ralph (Robin) Palmer of Lima; stepdaughters: Penni Warren of Piqua, Ohio, and Carol Palmer of Findlay; former spouse, Carol Walburn; grandchildren: Ashlei (Skyler) Metzler, Joshua (Abigail) McStraw, Patrick (Caitlain) McStraw, and Tyler McStraw; step-grandchildren: David (Rachel) Warren, Jacob Warren, JoAnn Warren, Brent Palmer, Elizabeth (Richard) VanAtta, Laura Palmer, and Rachel Palmer; great-grandchildren: Daisy Metzler, Diesel Metzler, Paxton McStraw, Bryce Warren, Mikala Warren, Samantha Palmer, Lane Palmer, and Taylor Palmer; and his special friend, Kathy Dunham.
Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Robert McStraw; and his sister, Patricia Cottrell.
Richard attended the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children and the Chadron College School of Physical Massage. In 1986, Richard opened the Massage Therapy Clinic, retiring in July of 2018. Richard also worked as a massage therapist at the Findlay YMCA for 22 ½ years. Richard was a member of the Findlay Lions Club, The United States Chess Association, Lodestar Guiding Angels for the Blind, and the American Massage Therapy Association. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jim Woodward will officiate, and burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family has requested that those who wish to do so, come dressed in Cleveland Indians attire. There will be a meal at Findlay Moose Lodge #698, 1028 West Main Cross, Findlay, directly following the burial.
Memorial donations may be made to The Seeing Eye, Inc., 10 Washington Valley Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960, or to Lodestar Guiding Angels for the Blind, 4210 OH-613, Leipsic, OH 45856. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019