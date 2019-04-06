|
Richard Alan House, age 82, of Erie and formerly of Fairview, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Westlake Woods. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on March 9, 1937, a son of the late Irwin McKee and Kathryn Marie Johnson House.
He graduated in 1955 from Dayton High School and attended Purdue University and graduated from University of Cincinnati receiving his Bachelor degree in Business. He had served in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Mr. House was an executive in the Plastics Industry, working for Polymer Molding and Niagara Plastics. He was a longtime member of the Kearsarge Rotary Club and Lake Shore Country Club. He enjoyed golfing and sports cars and as a child was involved with the 4H Club in Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister.
He is survived by his three daughters and son-in-laws; Kristin Best, and her husband, Timothy, along with their children, Timothy C., Chloe and Richard C. Best, of New Rochelle, N.Y.; a sister, Pamela House Gustafson, of Belvidere, Ill.; eight additional grandchildren and two of their spouses; one great-grandchild; his former wife; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie (at Powell Ave.) on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. A private service at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Lafayette, Ind., will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Scholarship Foundation of the Rotary Club of Erie, PO Box 1424, Erie, PA 16512-1424. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
