Richard Albert Barbato, age 66, passed away peacefully, on November 28, 2019.
"Rick," as he was known to his friends and family, was a kind and humble servant leader who earned the great respect of those who knew him. Rick was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who put others first. He worked at Lakeshore Country Club for 44 years, retiring as club superintendent. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his hometown of Erie for its many opportunities to get outside. Rick was a true craftsman, inventor, and fabricator who enjoyed building things with his hands. He was a great problem solver and one of those rare individuals who could fix almost anything. He loved music, especially jazz, and was an avid concert goer. In recent years, he pursued a passion for woodworking and handcrafting bamboo fly rods.
Rick passed with his wife of 42 years by his side, and surrounded by the love of his family.
He was a faithful follower of Jesus and truly a role model for many. He leaves behind a rich legacy for his family and friends to remember.
A private memorial celebration to remember and honor Rick will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 18, 2019