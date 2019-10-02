|
Richard Allen Landis, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his son's home in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania. His two sons were with him when he died. Richard was born in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania, on June 1, 1942, the child of the late Harold A. and America Abbott Landis.
He married his one true love, Joan Hahn in 1965 and again in 2005 because one time just wasn't enough.
Richard leaves behind his two sons, Scott (Juleann) of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania and Brett of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He is further survived by three grandchildren, Heather and Ben of Harborcreek and Victoria of Bethlehem; in addition to his brother, David, (Maryanne) of Bethlehem; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and his brother, Harold (Jacqueline).
Typically, the life of any party, Richard lived life to the fullest every step of the way. Known for his stellar French onion soup and spicy salsa, he was very much at home in the kitchen. He celebrated every Philadelphia Eagles victory, as well as following Penn State football every year. One of his main passions throughout his life was music, especially Pink Floyd, The Moody Blues, The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and The Allman Brother Band. His family is certain that he was greeted after death by the best playlist ever created and it is on constant repeat forevermore. Both Scott and Brett remain thankful that their Mom and Dad passed on their exceptional taste in music to them.
The family would like to thank the professionals at Family Hospice for their care of Richard in his last days.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. There will be no calling hours.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019