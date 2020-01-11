|
Richard B. Tolley, age 71, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born March 10, 1948, in Pearisburg, Virginia, the son of the late Richard R. and Marcine (Smith) Tolley.
An excellent baseball player, Richard was an all-star pitcher on his high school team and could hit the long ball. Following graduation, he received a tryout with the New York Yankees and then joined and served with the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam war. He loved the game of baseball and continued playing in the Glenwood League well into his forties. He also coached his son, Brandon at all the levels he played.
Richard was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors, and was also a member of the Siebenbuerger Club. He was retired from Erie's General Electric plant, where he worked as a machine builder
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Tolley.
Richard is survived by his wife, Deborah St. George Tolley; a son, Brandon Christian Tolley (Maria); and a daughter, Brooke Alison Ortiz (Alejandro), all of Erie. He is the grandfather of Ariana and Izaiah Tolley and Gabriela and Sofia Ortiz.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Funeral Services there Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 11, 2020