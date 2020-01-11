Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Tolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Tolley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard B. Tolley Obituary
Richard B. Tolley, age 71, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born March 10, 1948, in Pearisburg, Virginia, the son of the late Richard R. and Marcine (Smith) Tolley.

An excellent baseball player, Richard was an all-star pitcher on his high school team and could hit the long ball. Following graduation, he received a tryout with the New York Yankees and then joined and served with the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam war. He loved the game of baseball and continued playing in the Glenwood League well into his forties. He also coached his son, Brandon at all the levels he played.

Richard was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors, and was also a member of the Siebenbuerger Club. He was retired from Erie's General Electric plant, where he worked as a machine builder

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Tolley.

Richard is survived by his wife, Deborah St. George Tolley; a son, Brandon Christian Tolley (Maria); and a daughter, Brooke Alison Ortiz (Alejandro), all of Erie. He is the grandfather of Ariana and Izaiah Tolley and Gabriela and Sofia Ortiz.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Funeral Services there Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -