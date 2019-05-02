|
|
Richard B. Vorse, 82, of Girard, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Fairview Manor.
He was born in Erie, on June 13, 1936, a son of the late Donald and Dorvel (McGuire) Vorse.
Richard was raised and educated in the Girard and Lake City areas, graduating from Springfield High School in 1954. He worked at Erie Die, Applied Plastics in Lake City and most recently Tru-Temper in Lake City, where he worked for almost thirty years. Following his retirement, he assisted with caretaking at the Springfield and Girard Cemeteries.
He was a member of several local fire departments, serving a combined 50 years. He also served in the Fire Police for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Arvilla Bayletts; and two brothers, Theodore "Teddy" Vorse in infancy and Thomas Vorse.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Veiger) Vorse, whom he married on October 2, 1993; also by a daughter, Vickie Pinet (Thomas); four sons, Richard B. Vorse, Jr., Glenn C. Vorse, James A. Vorse Sr. (Laurie), and Christopher M. Vorse; a stepdaughter, Michelle Adkinson (Dana); a stepson, Cecil Ables Jr. (Patty); three sisters, Evelyn Lester, Ellen Hepler (Kenneth), and Dorvel Ryan (Robert); a brother, Albert S. Vorse (Sandra); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and also many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Lake City Presbyterian Church, 10088 Seeley St., Lake City, with Rev. Nicola Vitiello officiating.
Richard's family would like to express their gratitude to the Fairview Manor staff for the exceptional and compassionate care during Richards last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richard Vorse Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2019