Richard Blair Postlewaite, age 90, of Waterford Township, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Born in Punxsutawney, Pa., on January 26, 1930, he was a son of the late James Blair and Joanna Margaret (Anthony) Postlewaite.
Richard was a member of the Brokenstraw Antique Tractor Club and the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society. He was an avid participant in tractor pulls with his two John Deere 730 tractors. He worked in the Maintenance Department of G.E. for 33 years and was also employed by various other companies in the area. Richard was a member of various local bands. He served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany. Richard enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
He is survived by his son, Gary R. Postlewaite and his wife Rae of Erie; his son-in-law, Clarence "Butch" Pritchard; his brothers, Dave Postlewaite and his wife Joan and Bill Postlewaite and his wife Barb; his sisters, Inez Nichol, Joanna Steele, and Barb Hanley and her husband Bob; and his sister-in-law, Rita Postlewaite. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lydia (Postlewaite) Parris and her husband Michael, Sarah (Postlewaite) Nicosia and her husband James, Bryan Pritchard and his wife Jessica, Kevin Pritchard and his wife Melissa, and Renee Pritchard; his great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Carter and Gloria Parris, Hunter Pritchard and Brynley Mantini; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Marie (Postlewaite) Pritchard; his sisters, Marilyn Koval and her husband Albert, and Roberta Baun and her husband Wayne; his brother, James Postlewaite; and his brothers-in-law, Dale Steele, and Beryl Nichol.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations are requested to the Erie VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Services Office - 1002 Fund, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 2206 W. 15th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.