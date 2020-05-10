|
|
Richard Bova, 84, of Corry, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 29, 2020. Richard was born in Erie's Little Italy to Anthony and Mary (Berarducci) Bova.
After graduation from Strong Vincent High School, he attended Gannon University before entering the Marine Corps. He served in Okinawa at the end of the Korean War as a Demolition Instructor.
Once home, he attended Joe Plavcan's Art School for veterans and subsequently graduated from the Philadelphia Museum College of Art, now known as the Philadelphia University of the Arts, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Design. During this time, he married DiAnn Bisbee and three of their five children were born in the Philadelphia area.
Richard began his professional career as a designer for Black and Decker, but soon moved on to Atlantic Aviation where he designed interior components for corporate aircraft on Gulf Stream, Jet Star and others for Chrysler Corp, Time Magazine and many celebrities including Bridgette Bardot.
Richard and DiAnn a moved to Corry to raise their children near their extended family. In Corry, Richard was the head of the Industrial Design Department at Corry Jamestown and later worked as a consultant for Bush Industries, where he holds a number of U.S. Patents for his designs. Two more children were born here.
He was an original investor in Corry Contract and Aegis Corp. and served on the Board of Directors for both until his illness and death. Richard was a longtime active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he helped design and construct the refurbished interior. He was a charter member of the Corry Fine Arts Council and started the first "Sunday in the Park" event, serving as its' chairman for many years. Additionally, he served as a Scout Master for seven years when his sons were members. He also served as the President of Erie's chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) for 11 years.
Richard was very proud of his Italian heritage and very much enjoyed a trip to Italy. His travel also included trips to Ireland, the Bahamas and many trips out West. Years ago, he traveled to the Badlands of South Dakota with members from St. Paul's where they built a house for a Native American family on a reservation.
In his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing with his grandson, Logan, taking on projects for and with his kids, reading and caring for his apartment buildings and his tenants.
Richard is survived by his wife, DiAnn; sons, John (Kim) Bova of Spartansburg, Pa. and Patrick (Sara) Bova of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughters, Lisa (Jack) Nally of Fairview, Pa. and Susan (Eugene) Bova Parker of Northhampton, Pa.; and was beloved "Papa" to his grandchildren, Kelsey Bova, Stacie Smith, Alexandra Morley, Logan Morley, Morgan Parker, Dominick Parker, Mabel Bova; and great-grandson, Brayden Smith; and also to his much loved nieces and nephews and their families. He is also survived by two brothers, Patrick (James Darby) Bova of Chicago and Anthony (Lucille) Bova of Erie.
He was proceeded in death by his newborn daughter, Leota Mary Bova; brother, Ronald Bova; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Donald Lander; a stepbrother, Guy Madia; his parents, Anthony and Mary Bova; and his stepfather, Joe Madia.
He was our "Rock" and will be greatly missed by all of us.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020