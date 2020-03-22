|
|
Richard C. "Dick" Perkins, Sr., age 94, of Greene Twp., passed away at the Erie VA Medical Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Union City on February 26, 1926 to the late Cleveland and Leila Finlan Perkins.
Richard graduated from Corry High School, then enlisted in the Army, serving in the Medical Corp during WWII. He later married Marian Sayban on New Years Day in 1949. They celebrated over 70 years of marriage prior to her passing in November of 2019.
During his career, Richard was a computer/data processer, working for several major Erie companies including GE, Lovell Mfg., and American Sterilizer. He later obtained his Bachelor and Master Degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1968, he was hired as the Computer Programming Instructor at the new Erie County Vocational – Technical School and was the VICA advisor there until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.
Richard is survived by his children and their spouses, Sharon (Roger) Lorei of Greene Twp., Diane (Mike) Gerard of Winter Haven, Fla., Richard (Chris) Perkins, Jr. of Monroeville, Pa. and Stacy (Rob) Cassano of Greene Twp.; son-in-law, Paul Young of Wattsburg; grandchildren, Renee Melton, Brian Young, Taylor Perkins, and Morgan Perkins; great-grandchildren, Dana and Ryan Melton, Gunnar, Emmry and Grant Young; and his sister, Shirley McLaughlin.
Besides his parents and his beloved wife, Marian, Richard was preceded in death by his two brothers, Wallace and James Perkins.
A special thanks to the entire staff of the Erie VA, especially the 4th floor staff, for their care and compassion.
At Richard's request, there will be no visiting hours and a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504, or to the . Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020