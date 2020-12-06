1/2
Richard C. Gausman
Richard C. Gausman, age 75, of Millcreek, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at home peacefully surrounded by family.

He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 27, 1945, a son of the late Martha Loeffel Gausman and Stepson of Dean Smith.

He attended Tech Memorial High School and received extensive training on electronics and circuit board design. He worked at A.O. Smith Meter/Geosource for 40 years, as a turban meter designer for the oil and medical industries.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant where he served as Deacon, Elder, Usher, Sunday School Teacher, and Jr. High Youth Club Leader with his wife Nancy. Richard was dedicated to his family and work, always learning and using his resources creatively to improve his family life. He had an open heart and was generous to those around him with his time and laughter. He was a self-taught musician, playing most any instrument by ear, but drums were beating in his heat. He was a competitive swimmer and diver in his teen years, and a open water master diver in his later years. He will be remembered as a loving and dedicated father.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Nancy E. Cooney Gausman (May 25, 2014) and a brother Tommy Gausman.

He is survived by a daughter Michelle D. Gausman; a son Richard T. Gausman; a daughter-in-law Michelle Rassner Cash; a grandson Kristian Gausman; a step-grandson Wesley Rassner Cash, a Papillon dog Winston, and a Persian Kitten Bear, all residing in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. He is further survived by his brother Jerry Gaussmann.

Friends are invited to call on the family on Tuesday, December 8th from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m., at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie. The service will be on Zoom for anyone that would like to attend. Meeting ID: 84954978102 Passcode: 506020.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 250 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16501. Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
