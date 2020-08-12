Richard C. King, 88, formerly of Harborcreek, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare. He was born in Union City, on July 9, 1932, a son of the late Glenn and Phoebe Bechtold King.
Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked at Kaiser Aluminum for over 20 years. Most recently he worked at the Electric Materials Company for over 17 years before retiring in 1990. He was a former, longtime, member of Phillipsville United Methodist Church and a current member of Park United Methodist Church in North East. He belonged to the Moose Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Richard was a gifted storyteller and enjoyed watching birds and looming hats and scarves which were then donated to the homeless.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Applebee King; two brothers, Jackie King in infancy and Wayne King; three sisters, Audrey King, Arlene Snyder, and Ellen Woodward; his daughter-in-law, Bonnie King; and his son-in-law, William "Bud" Lewis.
Survivors include four sons, Douglas King (Helen) of North East, Dale King (Sue) of Westfield, N.Y., Dusty King of North East, and David King (Sharon) of Harborcreek; four daughters, Deanna Lewis of Edgewater, Fla., Donna Barber (Steven) of South Ripley, N.Y., Dixie Myers (Jon) of Westfield, N.Y., and Darla Harris (Jerry) of North East; one brother, Willard King (Linda) of Provo, Utah; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial in Grahamville Cemetery will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
.