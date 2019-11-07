|
|
Richard C. McCleary, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Erie, on May 29, 1945, he was a son of the late Richard H. and Anne (McCooey) McCleary.
Richard was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and went on to work at Erie Forge and Steel, where he was a non-destructive engineer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a diehard member of the NRA. He also enjoyed golfing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of ten years, Patricia (Olszewski) McCleary in 2008; and a sister, Barbara Franz.
He is survived by two sons, Daniel McCleary, wife Jennifer, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Richard McCleary, fiancée Lori Sherman, of Bath, Pa.; his stepdaughter, Kim Samuels; a brother, Kevin McCleary, of Erie; six grandchildren, Brandon, Kathryn, Aidyn, Richard and Shawn McCleary, and Dominique Jones; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 6 p.m., with Rev. Mark Hoffman, parochial vicar at Our Lady of Peace Church, officiating. Interment, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the veteran's . Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019