Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Richard C. McKinney


1950 - 2019
Richard C. McKinney Obituary
My wonderful husband, Richard C. McKinney, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Home. He was born in Erie, on November 29, 1950, son of the late Lyle McKinney and Laverne McKinney Frank.

Rich worked at Keystone Laundry for years and retired from St. Mary's after 18 years. He was an avid reader, loved the library, history, aviation, gun-smithing, target shooting, and sitting on the deck at camp while looking at a sky full of stars.

Rich survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lori Hornyak McKinney; one sister, Paulette Smith (Don) of Monroe, Utah; one brother, Fred McKinney of Swathmore, Pa.; three nieces, Michelle Midgette, Denise Finney, and Faith Geer; mother-in-law, Judy Hornyak; in-laws, Lisa Connelly, Amy Erdely (Brian), and Leslie Hornyak (Mark); two beagles, Lola and Buddy; and many other nieces and nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by one brother, Don; and one sister, Paula.

Per Rich's wishes, services will be private. Interment will take place at Erie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

www.GoErie.com/obits
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 19, 2019
