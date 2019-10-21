|
|
Richard C. Smith, 91, of Erie and formerly of Union City, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at ForestView Nursing Home.
He was born in Union City on April 19, 1928 a son of the late LaVern and Lydia Wetley Smith. He graduated from Union City High School in the class of 1946.
Richard joined the US Army on September 18, 1952 and served with Battery A 30th FA Battalion, 2nd Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Upon return to the Erie Area, he worked as a machinist and crane operator. He enjoyed farming and building houses in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Alvin and Robert Smith and by five sisters, Juanita Spencer, Margurite O'Conner, Martha Waldron, Nancy Roach and Florence Smith.
He married Mary R. Anthony on June 28, 1953 and she survives him. He is further survived by two daughters, Beth Ann Hornak and her husband Bob of Youngwood, Pa., and Carla Jean Smith of Erie; their heart adopted son, Rev. Denny Hoynes and his wife Nancy of Chardon, Ohio and one brother, Paul Smith of Erie.
He is also survived by two granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 North Main St., Union City on Tuesday from noon – 2:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor George Alquist of Grace of Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Denny Hoynes officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Union City. Full military honors will take place at the Funeral Home prior to burial.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Forest View for their loving and compassionate care of Richard.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2019