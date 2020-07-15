1/1
Richard C. Stevenson
Richard C. Stevenson, 83, a resident of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Meadville, Pa., on November 17, 1936, a son the late Clifford G. and Marion A. Stevenson.

Richard was a 1955 graduate of Wattsburg High School. He retired as head foreman of the Millcreek Streets Dept. in 1998 with 35 years of service. Through the years he has enjoyed fishing, biking, bowling, and golfing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Ronald, Robert, and Roger Stevenson; and a sister-in-law, Karen J. Peio.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Janet M. Stevenson; three children, Richard W. (Raven), Timothy L. (Marianne), and Wende B. (Chris) Loringer; and stepdaughter, Jodie A. Nyberg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Russell (Carol) of Florida; sisters, Ruth Scott of Florida and Rosella (Richard) Fenno of Union City; sister-in-law, Rita (Durwood) Burress, of Union City; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarah Reed Senior Living or to a charity of one's choice.

Funeral arrangements are handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
