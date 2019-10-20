|
Richard C. Weed, Jr., 73 of Erie, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019.
He was born October 1, 1946 in Erie, a son of the late Richard C. and Bernice (Eisert) Weed.
Richard graduated from Technical Memorial High School in Erie 1964. Upon graduation he joined the National Guard, where he was called into active duty in 1966 through 1967. Following his discharge from the Army in 1971 he enlisted in to the US Naval Reserves where he served as a Seabee throughout the Vietnam Era. While in the reserves he was employed by GTE Telephone Service Company as an Equipment Engineer until 1985. Richard then began work at the Post Office in Girard, Erie and most recently retired as Postmaster of the Linesville Post Office.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard, where he was past President of the Ushers. He was also a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, and enjoyed hunting throughout his life.
His family includes, four daughters, Heather Weed (Juan Jose' Martinez), Amy Oldakowski Weston (Jason), Rebecca Oldakowski Hughes (John), Jessica Weed Hale (Anthony); a sister, Nancy East; six grandchildren, Lauren, Evan, Alex, Josephine, Gavin and Madilynn.
Friends may call on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home , Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend services there on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery with full military honors.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc., Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Families of the Wounded Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23112
