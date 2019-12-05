Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Gregory's Church
Richard Charles Davis


1936 - 2019
Richard Charles Davis Obituary
Richard Charles Davis, age 83, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 24, 1936 in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Charles and Kathryn (Powers) Davis.

Richard graduated from North East High School in 1953 and Penn State University. He was formerly employed by Electric Materials as an industrial engineer for several years. Richard was an active member of St. Gregory Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #04262, where he was a Knight of the 4th Degree and was actively involved with the annual sports raffle. He served on the North East Zoning Board for 37 years and faithfully volunteered at the North East Food Pantry. Richard was an avid Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards and stamps, square dancing in the Concord Steppers, and watching his horse race at Commodore Downs.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice (Stimson) Davis; daughter, Beth Cancilla (Joseph) of North East; son, Stephen Davis (Julie) of Erie; sister, Julie Pfadt (William) of North East; sister-in-law, Virginia Imm of Westfield, N.Y.; grandchildren, Joseph Cancilla, Kayla Cancilla and Alexander Davis; as well as several nieces, nephews, and his dog Bentley.

The family would like to acknowledge the North East Firemen and the heartfelt care given by the Community Nurses Services of North East and Heartland Hospice during Richard's illness.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Gregory's Church. The Rosary will be recited by the Knights of Columbus Council #04262 on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at St. Gregory's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Gregory's Church, 136 West Main Street, North East or the Multiple Sclerosis Society at 2115 W. 8th St, Erie, PA 16505. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019
