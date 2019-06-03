|
Richard Charles "Rich" Gilkinson, 65, of Russell, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UMPC Hamot, following a lengthy illness.
Richard was born on June 25, 1953, in Erie, Pa., to the late LeRoy Gilkinson and Margie Kilbane Gilkinson.
Rich was a graduate Wattsburg High School. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and cattle hauler. Rich loved the outdoors and spending time with family, especially his 15 grandchildren. He also enjoyed the Warren County Fair and his many friends and neighbors.
Richard is survived by his wife, Victoria (Eastman) Gilkinson; his children, Tonya (Michael) Alcorn, Tiffany (Aric) Jackson, Wendy (Steven) Belcher, Toni Gates, and Richard Gilkinson Jr.; his siblings, Ron (Joanne), Roger (Deb) and Randy (LouAnn), Northeast, Pa., Tom (Sharon), Clymer, N.Y., Bob (Carol), Sherman, N.Y., Ralph (Michelle), Wattsburg, Pa., Joe (LeAnn), Waterford, Pa., Gomer (Kim), Bliss, N.Y., and Raleigh (Lori), Florida; his sister, Marlene, Northeast, Pa.; his mother-in-law, Etta Eastman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by an infant grandson and an infant granddaughter.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Lander United Methodist Church, A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, also at the Lander United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mark Hurst, pastor, and Rev. Daryll Greenwalt, co-officiating.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 3, 2019