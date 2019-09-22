|
Death is the last chapter in time, but the first chapter in eternity. Richard Clair Sarver began writing his first chapter in eternity on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living.
He was born in Sarver, Pa., on March 13, 1922, along with his twin brother Robert. He had an older brother George, and both preceded him in death.
WWII beckoned him and he became a gun turret specialist stationed in Africa and Italy. He fought in the battles of GO33 and 40 WD 45 Air Offensive Europe, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, Normandy, Northern France, Southern France, Rhineland and Air Offensive-Balkans with the 343 Bomb Squad 98th Bomb Group. He flew on the Liberator. He was also an interpreter in Italy. He returned a Corporal with a good conduct medal and eight bronze stars. Upon returning, he married his first wife Jennie Lapiska with whom he had two sons, Richard (surviving) and David (deceased). Richard and Jennie divorced and he married his second wife Flora Johnston Richardson (deceased).
Richard was a sheet Metal Local #12 Business Agent for 15 years and went on to open his own business, Custom Sheet Metal, Inc., which he and Flora owned and operated for 23 years. Richard loved the lake and owned several boats and was a member of the Erie Yacht Club until his death. He was involved with the Power Squadron Axillary and Flora was his First Mate. He was a Shriner, a Mason and an Elk. He spent countless hours volunteering for the organizations and was the first one to give a hand to anyone who needed help. Richard and Flora loved to entertain and party and were always having a party going or going to one. Richard loved fishing and golfing and spent most weekends doing one or the other. In later years, Richard and Flora were snow birds and had a second home in Florida. Richard was 97 and fought a valiant battle with dementia for 15 years. His past several years he resided at Sarah Reed Senior Living Center, where he received excellent care, for which his family is grateful.
Special thanks goes to Donna and Dave Ziegler for their cherished friendship. RIP, Richard you will be missed. (Hide the tools Lord, this one loves to tinker).
No services are being conducted, by request of the family.
No flowers. Donations to the .
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019