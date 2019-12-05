Home

Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 788-6100
Richard Smolk
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodges Family Funeral Home
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Richard Clark Smolk


1936 - 2019
Richard Clark Smolk Obituary
Richard Clark Smolk, age 83, of Zephyrhills, Fla., died peaceful, at home, on November 29, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1936, in Findley Lake, N.Y., to Albert and Mary Smolk.

He attended high school in Clymer, N.Y. and Bradenton, Fla., graduating from Manatee High School, attended Florida Southern College, and served as a medic in the United States Air Force 1957 to 1959.

He is survived by his devoted companion Sandra Hauner, his beloved daughters Alisa (Bryan), Shawn and Gina (Donald) and his cherished grandchildren Brandon, Benjamin, Casey, Patrick and Kathleen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marianne Christensen.

A memorial services will be held at Hodges Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, Fla., on Saturday, December 7th at 11 a.m., with visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at a later date in Clymer, N.Y. Please visit hodgesfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019
