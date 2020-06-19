Richard D. "Dick" Brugger passed away on June 16, 2020 at St. Mary's East, Erie, Pa., after a long illness.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on February 28, 1935, son of the late Edward C. Brugger and Dora (Demuling) Brugger.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Norann (Burke) Brugger, on November 5, 2017, and brothers John E. Brugger, Ph.D., and Ralph M. Brugger, M.D.
Richard attended St. Andrew Grade School and Cathedral Preparatory School. He was awarded a B.S. degree from Case Western University and an M.S. degree from Drexel University, both in Electrical Engineering.
He worked as a design engineer in industry and also in private practice, designing various electronic products and systems, for which he was awarded 12 U.S. patents and five international patents. Towards the beginning of his career, Richard was cited by the U.S. Navy for his ground-breaking research on advanced radar and weapons systems. In 1980, he started a career as a Forensic Engineer, testifying as an Expert Witness in Federal and State courts throughout the U.S. and also in Canada. Brugger published numerous technical articles and book chapters, as well as presented technical papers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. His published research and conclusions in the Engineering Forensic Manual are cited internationally as the seminal authority in investigating electrical fires and issues. Richard was a distinguished Adjunct Professor of Penn State Behrend University in Electrical Engineering. Some of the students he mentored went onto prominent research and engineering roles at NASA, Dow Corning, and other leading organizations. He was past president of the National Academy of Forensic Engineers (NAFE), the Erie Engineering Societies Council (EESC), and was an active member in numerous scientific/technical societies. He held a Professional Engineer License.
More than any of these impressive professional accomplishments, he will be remembered by his children and family as a good father and role model, loving husband, and adventurous spirit who found that elusive balance of risk and caution to experience so much of this world to its fullest. Dick loved to ski, sail, travel and give his time to the church. Over the years, he was an active member of Presque Isle Rotary, Sertoma, Sierra Club, Siebenbuerger Club, East Erie Turners, Sail Erie, Commodore Perry Yacht Club and Maennerchor Club.
He is survived by his four children, Maureen (Brugger) Dotts, David Brugger and his wife Maria, Tom Brugger and his wife Ximena, Martha (Brugger) Patterson and her husband John, seven grandchildren, Emily (Dotts) Thuma and her husband Brian, Margaret Dotts, Joseph Austin Brugger, Clara Elizabeth Brugger, Calvin Eggert, Margo Brugger and Mackenzie Patterson, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Home East for the loving care they provided to Dick.
Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 130 East 4th Street, from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Richard's name to St. Patrick Church, 140 East 4th St., Erie, PA 16507 or to the Alzheimer's Association of Erie, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.