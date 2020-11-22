1/1
Richard D. Richie Collarile
1945 - 2020
Richard D. "Richie" Collarile, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Richie was born in Greensburg, Pa., on February 17, 1945, son of the late James V. and Grace Wast Collarile.

He was a graduate of Yonkers High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Richie, compassionately known by his coworker at the City of Erie Police Department as "The Hugger" had a well-established career, retiring after 27 years. In his early years he was a power lifter and named Mr. Erie in 1969. He loved playing chess and welcomed a friendly game with anyone, especially his grandson, Alex. Richie loved remodeling homes and teaching his son to do the same. He was a member of the downtown YMCA and started the gym at the Erie Police Department. He was co-founder and owner of American Gym in Erie, as well as several other locations. Richie was strong in his faith. His family, friends and neighbors respected and appreciated his spiritual guidance.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent Collarile and sister, Nanci Martinson.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Kimberly Brady Collarile, a daughter, Nicole Pashkow (Brian) of Jamestown, N.Y.; a son, Rick Collarile, Jr. (Kim) of North East; a grandson, Alex Pashkow; a brother, Christian Collarile (his partner, Robert Stebnisky) of Erie and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call to Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
