Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home & Crematory
1811 Ashland St
Ashland, OR 97520
(541) 482-2816
Richard D. Smith


1935 - 2020
Richard D. Smith Obituary
Richard D. Smith, age 84, born July 22, 1935 in Elgin, Pa., died April 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon.

Richard graduated from Corry High School, class of 1954. He then served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Later Richard was employed at United Airlines in Chicago and Honolulu, where he met and married his former wife, Sondra Reese, in Powell Butte, Oregon.

He was General Manager of Ashland Hills and also raised and trained Arabian Horses

Preceding him in death were parents, Aurelius D. Smith and Grace Taylor Smith, five brothers: Louis, Raymond, Leon, Glenn, Robert, and four sisters: Opal Cooper, Virginia Smith, Bernice Sommerton, and Arlene Long.

One sister survives, Judy Haight of Erie, Pa. His children are Julie Graham Tevis, Marla Smith and Brett Smith. Grandchildren, Kyle Smith and Kara George, and two great-grandchildren

No service has been postponed due to the virus.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in care of Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home, Ashland, Oregon. www.litwillersimonsen.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020
