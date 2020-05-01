|
Richard D. "Little Rich" Williams, 26, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born on May 15, 1993, in Erie, a son of Richard J. Williams and his fiancée Karen Bowersox and Stephanie Wieczorek and her boyfriend Mark.
Richard was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and worked at Bizzarro's Championship Auto Row.
Richard was kind hearted and known for his great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing basketball, and watching drag racing. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family especially his daughter Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, "Papa" Scott Williams; and maternal grandmother, Patty Wieczorek.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Sophia Williams; two brothers, Joseph Williams and his wife Kim and Noah Williams; paternal "Nana," Joyce Williams; and maternal grandfather, David Wieczorek. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
No calling hours will be observed. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., Erie, PA 16502. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2020