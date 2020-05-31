Richard "Dick" Norman Johnson, 83, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, peacefully, at home, with his family.
He was born in Erie, on August 20, 1936, a son of the late Carl R. and Leona E. Nelson Johnson.
Dick graduated from Academy High School in 1956 and served four years in the Army. Following his military service he worked at Copes Vulcan for 28 years as a machinist, tool maker and foreman. He attended engineering classes throughout his career to stay up-to-date. He worked at Zurn Industries for five years as a tool engineer and project leader; he finished his career as the locksmith at SCI Albion.
Dick had several passionate interests including gardening, hunting, and fishing. He always grew a large vegetable garden starting early in the spring with peas and strawberries, tomatoes and corn in summer, followed by carrots and cabbage late into fall. For many years Dick had rabbit hounds and pursued them throughout fall followed by deer hunting with both firearms and bow and arrow. Fly fishing was Dick's true passion which he did regularly through the spring, fishing streams throughout northwest Pennsylvania. He also fished for steelhead during fall and winter. He tied his own flies and designed and assembled his own fly rods and nets. Dick was known for being very handy around the house; he did all maintenance on his home and autos including fixing appliances. When doing repairs "the engineer" could always make a part if necessary using his lathe and other tools.
Dick is survived by his wife, Patricia Rudolph Johnson; his children, Carey Lee Johnson of California Maryland, Eric Paul Johnson of Erie, and David Alan Johnson and his wife Julie of Roanoke Virginia; and four grandchildren Brittany, Todd, Cooper, and Mikel. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Forbes and husband Milton Forbes of North Carolina and Betty Dooley of Florida.
Three brothers, Charles, Harry, and Marshall Johnson, preceded him in death.
At Dick's request, there will not be any funeral services, and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3-C-U Trout Association, at 760 Avonia Road, Fairview, PA 16415, or to the ASPCA (Erie Humane Society), at 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.daviscremationservices.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.