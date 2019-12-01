|
|
Richard "Dick" P. Mawhir, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Born in Jamestown, N.Y. on March 29, 1928, he was a son of the late Richard R. and Helen G. (Mullaney) Mawhir.
Dick worked at the Erie Veterans Administration Medical Center for over 20 years as a Respiratory Therapist. He loved his dog "Little Chunk". Dick served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane (White) Mawhir of Erie; his son, Patrick Mawhir of Erie; his daughters, Helen Santiago and her husband Benjamin of Erie, and Susan Miller of Erie; his brother, Michael Mawhir and his wife Barbara of Dunkirk, N.Y., and his grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Mitchell, Anthony "A.J.", Nathaniel, Christopher, Danielle, and Zachary.
Following Dick's wishes, there will be no viewing or services.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019