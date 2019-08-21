|
Richard "Dick" Pitto, 82, of Berea, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
He was the husband of Dolly Pitto.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Sunset Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's name are suggested to Grace CMA (Christian Missionary Alliance), 7393 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Hts., OH 44130.
