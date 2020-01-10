|
Richard "Dick" Ropp, 81, of Edinboro, passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Born on August 19th, 1938, in Bloomington, Illinois, to parents Chester and Marie (Dahl) Ropp; he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was an admired figure and active member of the Edinboro community, and owned Poppa Ropp's Video for several years before becoming a greeter at the local Walmart. Prior to retiring from his position as a Systems Manager at GTE Data Services, he was a customer engineer for IBM in Binghamton, N.Y. He was also a founding member of the NWPA Film Society, owner of the NWPA Film Office, and co-owner of the Eerie Horror Film Festival. In addition, people in the community adored him for his portrayal of Santa Claus at local events.
He was a co-founder of both the French Creek Living History Association and Compagnie LeBoeuf, enjoying encampments at Fort Niagara, Custaloga Town, and many other sites. He was also a critical part of saving the Fort LeBoeuf Museum in Waterford. He was also a member of the Edinboro Lions Club for several years, and volunteered as a delivery driver for his daughter-in-law at A Floral Affair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Larry Ropp and niece Judy Ropp.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 63 years, Mavis Ropp, son Jeffrey Ropp and daughter-in-law Mary Ropp, son Greg Ropp, grandchildren Shannon Stefano, Alan and Erica (Ropp) Bickel, Andrew and Tamara Ropp, and great-granddaughter Amelia Bickel.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, January 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Edinboro Fire Hall, at 125 Meadville Street, Edinboro, PA 16412.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Fort LeBoeuf Museum, at 123 South High Street, Waterford, PA 16441. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 10, 2020